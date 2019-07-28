Home

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Providence Baptist Church

Lawrence Chester "Sandy" Stigall


1938 - 2019
Lawrence Chester "Sandy" Stigall Obituary
Lawrence Chester "Sandy" Stigall

July 23, 1938- July 26, 2019

Roxboro

Lawrence Chester "Sandy" Stigall, 81, of Roxboro, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in Person County, he was the son of the late Horace Stigall and Rosa Barnette Stigall.

Mr. Stigall was a man of many talents. He was the former owner and operator of Nu-Way Cleaners, patrolman for Roxboro Police, volunteer fireman for Roxboro Fire Department; as well as working at EMS and Rescue Squad. He was currently serving on Roxboro City Council. Mr. Stigall served in the United States Air Force. Many people knew Sandy from Stigall Racing. Sandy spent 42 years in the NASCAR Late Model Stock Car racing business.

Surviving are his wife, Charlotte Humphries Stigall of the home; son, Michael Stigall of Roxboro; brother, James Forrest "Pete" Stigall of Timberlake; sister, Brenda Stigall Hobbie of Durham; his special Westie, Wiley.

Visitation will be held 1:30-3 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church and other times at the home of his son, Michael Stigall (102 Scotland Place, Roxboro, NC 27573).

Memorial service will be 3 PM Monday, July 29, 2019 at Providence Baptist Church with the Rev. Dennis McDonald officiating.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Strickland, John Lawrence Blanks, Winfred Clayton, Kyle Puryear, Danny Bumpass, Gavin Wrenn, Garrett Wrenn, Harold Ray Long, Lacy Morris, Henry Daniel, Michael Eastwood and members of the Table of Knowledge.

Memorials may be made to for COPD, National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on July 28, 2019
