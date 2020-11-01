1/1
Layton Dale Rhew
Layton Dale Rhew

Durham

Layton Dale Rhew, 83, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Jerdie and Irene Rhew. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rhew was also predeceased by his wife, Frances Whitt Rhew.

He was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. Mr. Rhew was the owner of Rhew Tile and Carpet, which he took over after his late father. He would give you the clothes off his back if he could. He was a role model for everyone, he was proud to be a part of the Sudan Shrien, and The Number 1 Fire Station back in 1962. If he wasn't telling a story he was trying to make you laugh. If he knew you, you were family.

Mr. Rhew is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Rhew Wilson; son, Roger Rhew; grandchildren, Jessica Wilson, Caitlin Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Kaylee Wilson; and brother, Bobby Rhew.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2nd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Manley Palmer Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home for Children: 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in Herald Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
NOV
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
