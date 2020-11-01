Layton Dale Rhew
Durham
Layton Dale Rhew, 83, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham to the late Jerdie and Irene Rhew. In addition to his parents, Mr. Rhew was also predeceased by his wife, Frances Whitt Rhew.
He was a great Husband, Father, Grandfather and Friend. Mr. Rhew was the owner of Rhew Tile and Carpet, which he took over after his late father. He would give you the clothes off his back if he could. He was a role model for everyone, he was proud to be a part of the Sudan Shrien, and The Number 1 Fire Station back in 1962. If he wasn't telling a story he was trying to make you laugh. If he knew you, you were family.
Mr. Rhew is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Rhew Wilson; son, Roger Rhew; grandchildren, Jessica Wilson, Caitlin Wilson, Jacob Wilson, Kaylee Wilson; and brother, Bobby Rhew.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1st at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2nd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Manley Palmer Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Face coverings and social distancing are required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Masonic Home for Children: 600 College St., Oxford, NC 27565.
