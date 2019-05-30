Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 View Map Lee Roy "Shorty" Barnes

Lee Roy "Shorty" Barnes



Durham



Lee Roy "Shorty" Barnes, Colonel US Army, Retired, pass-over on Memorial Day, May 27th, 2019 at the age of 100 years. Born February 15, 1919 in Granville County, NC, he was the middle son of George and Mamie Barnes. He lived a long life of service to country and his local community. Shorty was a beloved citizen, never knowing a stranger. Col. Barnes received his nickname "Shorty" while in elementary school and this remained a term of endearment with friends and close business associates.



Shorty was active in numerous college groups and as the Vice President of his North Carolina State University Graduation Class in 1941 as a student of Poultry Science where he received his Bachelor of Science. He was honored as the NC state level Danforth Scholar in 1940.



After graduation he continued in military service and was deployed to Ireland prior to the formation of the newly formed 654th Tank Destroyer Battalion and saw service in Europe 1944-45 for which he received a Bronze Star. After the war, he taught agricultural night classes for veterans. Shorty remained active with the National Guard. He achieved the rank of Colonel in 1969 and was active in the US Army Reserve until 1973. He completed a special post as Project Officer of the Army Champs Team Handball program in Washington in 1971. He retired from the National Guard, US Army in 1979, but remained involved for many years as a representative of the Retired Officers of the NC National Guard. He received the NC Distinguished Service Medal, NC National Guard for his service 1947-1969.



He started his agricultural supply business, Barnes Supply Company, in Durham on 9th Street in 1947 and married Sue Alyse Berry and raised two children Pamela and Lee, Jr. While running his business, he continued public service as the President of the NC Seedsman Association (1984-85) and was awarded the Seedsman of the Year award in 1987. He participated on International Agricultural Trade trips to China and Brazil, with his college friend, long term NC Agricultural Commission Jim Graham.



He also served on the NC Real Estate Commission 1984-86. Shorty served on numerous community groups including Durham Exchange Club, Brightleaf Civitan Club, West Durham Business Association, Durham Masonic Lodge, and as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and CrimeStoppers.



Shorty was beloved by all whom he met, never knew a stranger, and spent his last years at Croasdaile Community Village in Durham where he was especially appreciated by staff and aids. He is sorely missed.



A Family visitation will be this Friday evening, May 31st from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home, Broad St. in Durham and a Memorial service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1st at the Chapel at Clements Funeral Home.



