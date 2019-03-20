Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Lee Vinson Clements

Mrs. Lee Vinson Clements died at her Durham home on March 15, 2019, at age 91. Mrs. Clements was born in Wilson Mills, North Carolina on May 7, 1928, to Andrew Jackson and Minnie Jordan Vinson. She graduated from Barium Springs High School in May 1947 and moved to Durham, where she met her future husband, Elton Blair Clements, and married him on June 21, 1950. The couple began their life together on Brooks Road, then moved to Lake Elton, where they raised their two sons and remained for the rest of their lives. Mrs. Clements worked for the telephone company for 34 years, beginning at Durham Telephone, which later became General Telephone. She was an active member of Fuller Memorial Presbyterian Church . She remained close to her brothers and sisters and was a devoted mother and friend who maintained a wide circle of well-wishers who considered her a person of great integrity, generosity and faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Clements was predeceased by her husband in 1996 and by her brothers, Joe and Bill. She is survived by her son Elton and his wife, Ellen, and her son Richard and his wife, Debby, all of Durham. She was a loving grandmother to Catherine Clements, who lives in Richmond with her husband, Davis Helms, and to Justin Clements and his wife, Amanda, of Tacoma, WA. She was overjoyed, late in life, by the arrival of her great grandson, Duncan Helms, and her great granddaughter, Blaire Clements. Mrs. Clements is also survived by her sisters Joyce Sneed, Mabel Lee, Helen Smith, and Peggy Harvell. Visitation will be held at Hudson Funeral Home on Saturday, March 23, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Duke Hospice Care at 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101 Durham, NC 27704. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries