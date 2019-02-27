Home

Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Graveside service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Maplewood Cemetery, Section 16
Durham, NC
Lella T. Dezern


Lella Taylor Dezern

Durham

Lella Taylor Dezern, age 93, died peacefully at Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center on February 26, 2019. She was born on August 1, 1925 to the late Hanciel and Annie Taylor.

Lella was a 1944 graduate of Durham High School. She was a member of McMannen United Methodist Church and a member of the Bethany Sunday School. She was a legal secretary and later retired in 1983 from John T. Manning Law Firm. Lella was known as a devoted and loving woman to her family and an avid UNC Tar Heel basketball fan.

Lella is survived by her son, Bradley Lee Dezern as well as many nephews and nieces. Lella was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Lee Dezern; her brother, William W. Taylor; and sisters Mary T. Coley, Leila T. Veasey, Sarah T. Conrad and Frances T. Harris.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Maplewood Cemetery, Section 16, Durham, NC. A visitation will be held the same day at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to McMannen United Methodist Church 4102 Neal Road, Durham, NC 27705.

The Dezern family extends a heartfelt thanks to the faculty and staff at Durham Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for taking such great care of Lella.

The Dezern family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2019
