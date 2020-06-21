Lellon Carden Bryant
Lellon Carden Bryant

Durham

Lellon Carden Bryant, 89, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at The Seasons of Southpoint in Durham. Mrs. Bryant was born in Durham, the daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Carden and Hosia Lewis Carden. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bryant was also predeceased in death by her husband, Joseph Arnold Bryant; and sister, Bevie Carden Nash.

Mrs. Bryant grew up in Durham graduating from Durham High School in 1949. After graduating she went to Mars Hill College and completed a degree in music. Mrs. Bryant was an avid pianist and organist who played for many churches over the years. Mrs. Bryant, her husband and daughters, were longtime residents of Roanoke Rapids. While living in Roanoke Rapids Mrs. Bryant was very active in the community, teaching numerus students piano lessons, volunteering her time with Meals on Wheels and serving on various church committees. Upon returning to Durham to be closer to family, Mrs. Bryant joined Guess Road Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bryant is survived by her daughters, BJ Bryant, Darla Bryant Wilverding (Thomas); sister, Velma Carden Barbee; and granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Wilverding. Mrs. Bryant is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews as well as two wonderful longtime caregivers, Antoinette Henderson and Donna Rogers.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22nd at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Rev. Daniel Tilley officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Guess Road Baptist Church, 3102 Guess Rd, Durham, NC 27705.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
