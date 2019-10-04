|
|
Lena Wheeler Gooch
November 7, 1929 - October 3, 2019
Wilton
Lena Wheeler Gooch, 89, a lifetime resident of Granville County passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham.
A native of Granville County, she was the daughter of the late Maynard Edward Wheeler and Lorene Powell Wheeler. She was a member of Banks United Methodist Church and retired from John Umstead Hospital as a Dental Assistant.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Banks United Methodist Church by Rev. Mark Gustafson. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Surviving are a daughter, Darnelle Averre (Bill) of Wilton; a son, Ray Gooch of Pittsboro; two grandchildren, Bridget Harris (Joe) of Wilton, JoAnn Ward (Keith) of Morrisville; three great grandchildren, Sarah, Finley and Caleb.
She was preceded in death by parents and her husband of sixty-one years, William Gooch.
Visitation will be held Saturday evening October 5, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Banks United Methodist Church with a reception to honor her pending 90th Birthday.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Banks Fellowship Hall Building Fund, in care of Andrea Bullock, P.O. Box 1276 Creedmoor, NC 27522 or to Hock Family Pavilion, 4027 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27707.
Online memorials can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.
Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Gooch Family.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 4, 2019