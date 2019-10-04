Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eakes Funeral Home
834 North Main Street
Creedmoor, NC 27522
(919) 528-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Banks United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Banks United Methodist Church

Lena Wheeler Gooch


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Wheeler Gooch Obituary
Lena Wheeler Gooch

November 7, 1929 - October 3, 2019

Wilton

Lena Wheeler Gooch, 89, a lifetime resident of Granville County passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham.

A native of Granville County, she was the daughter of the late Maynard Edward Wheeler and Lorene Powell Wheeler. She was a member of Banks United Methodist Church and retired from John Umstead Hospital as a Dental Assistant.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Banks United Methodist Church by Rev. Mark Gustafson. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Surviving are a daughter, Darnelle Averre (Bill) of Wilton; a son, Ray Gooch of Pittsboro; two grandchildren, Bridget Harris (Joe) of Wilton, JoAnn Ward (Keith) of Morrisville; three great grandchildren, Sarah, Finley and Caleb.

She was preceded in death by parents and her husband of sixty-one years, William Gooch.

Visitation will be held Saturday evening October 5, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at Banks United Methodist Church with a reception to honor her pending 90th Birthday.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Banks Fellowship Hall Building Fund, in care of Andrea Bullock, P.O. Box 1276 Creedmoor, NC 27522 or to Hock Family Pavilion, 4027 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27707.

Online memorials can be made to www.eakesfuneralhome.com Select obits.

Eakes Funeral Home in Creedmoor is assisting the Gooch Family.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now