Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
the family home

Leon Woods


1955 - 2019
Leon Woods Obituary
Leon Hugh Woods

December 9, 1955 - October 16, 2019

Greenville, NC

Mr. Leon (Lee) Hugh Woods, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

The family will hold a visitation at the family home on Sunday from 3-6 PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Teresa Taylor Woods; daughters, Brandi Krichbaum and husband, West, of Raleigh, NC, and Whitney Dennis and husband, Tony, of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Brinkley Krichbaum, Lucas Krichbaum, and soon to be baby Leo Woods Dennis; and 2 sisters, Phyllis Colvard of Durham and Linda Bowen of Roxboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.

Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 18, 2019
