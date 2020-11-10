Leon France Yates, Jr.



04/30/1928 - 11/06/2020



Durham



Leon France Yates, Jr., beloved husband and father, went to be with his savior on November 6, 2020. He was born on April 30, 1928 in Darlington, SC to Leon France Yates, Sr., and Virginia Rhodes Yates. Leon was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Frances Yates and Catharine Yates Areheart and his brother Thomas Rhodes Yates. He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Peggy Elliott Yates, daughter Mary Virginia Yates Floyd (Wilbert), sons Leon France Yates, III, and Thomas Elliott Yates. He is also survived by grandchildren Matthew Floyd, Travis Floyd, Galen Yates, Marguerite (Daisy) Yates and Elizabeth Yates. He was blessed with three great grandchildren, Emma, Sara, and Matthew Jr. He is survived by a niece and two nephews. Leon attended the Darlington schools and graduated from St. John's High School. After a brief time at the University of South Carolina he joined the United States Navy. Afterwards he went to work for the Darlington County Bank, transferred to the Bank of Hartsville and later to the Bank of Mullins. He worked for University National Bank of Chapel Hill which became Central Carolina Bank until he retired in 1993.In 1953 he married Peggy after five and a half years of courtship and in 1960 they relocated to the Durham-Chapel Hill area where they built their house, raised their family, and eventually retired. Throughout his life he was always active in the Baptist church and loved his church family. He was elected Deacon as a very young man and served as Deacon in all the churches he attended during his lifetime.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store