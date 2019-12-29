Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Duke's Chapel United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Duke's Chapel United Methodist Church

Leonard Sexton Rhew


1942 - 2019
Leonard Sexton Rhew Obituary
Leonard Sexton Rhew

January 15, 1942 - November 26, 2019

Durham

Leonard Sexton Rhew, passed away on November 26, 2019 at the Hock Family Pavilion surrounded by love ones. Leonard was the son of the late James Sexton and Mary Young Rhew of Durham.

He is survived by his son, Leonard Gray Rhew (April); daughters, Mary Louise Rhew and Elena Faye Rhew; sisters Carolyn Rhew Brown and Mary Louise Hutson; seven grandchildren, five great grandchildren. A memorial will be held at 2 p.m on Saturday, January 4th at Duke's Chapel United Methodist Church.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 29, 2019
