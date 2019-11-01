|
|
Leonard Wayne Ferrell
DURHAM
Mr. Leonard Wayne Ferrell passed away Friday, October 26, 2019 at Duke Hospital. Leonard (Len) was born June 21, 1958 to the late Excell O. Ferrell, Jr. and Bertha Leonard Ferrell. Len is survived by his brother, Excell O. Ferrell, III (Paula), sister, Jean Ferrell Styles, nephew Christopher Ferrell (Jacqueline), nieces Nicole Frazier Williams (Shannon), Daniele Frazier Yarbrough and Elizabeth Ferrell.
Len attended Special Education Classes through Durham Public Schools. After completing school Len worked at Durham Exchange Club Industries (DECI) for over 30 years. He was a man with Downs Syndrome who was loved by all who knew him. His gentle spirit and sweet smile made him a favorite to everyone who had the privilege to work with him. Len was a lifelong member of Lowes Grove Baptist Church. Len's Friends is a mission service project that was organized three years ago to honor Len and provide social opportunities to adults with physical and intellectual disabilities. Events are held several times each year and will continue in his memory. The family would like to especially thank the staff and many caregivers that helped take care of Len through the years.
A graveside service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Lowes Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. A visitation will be held an hour prior from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Lowes Grove Baptist Church. Officiating will be Rev. Dr. Robert Wortham.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Lowes Grove Baptist Church/Len's Friends Mission, 4430 S Alston Avenue, Durham, NC 27713.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 1, 2019