Leroy Williams, Sr.
August 30, 1943 - December 25, 2019
Durham
Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Leroy Williams, Sr., age 76, who passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
A celebration of Leroy's life will be held at Union Baptist Church, 904 N Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27701 on Friday, January 3rd; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.
Mr. Leroy Williams, Sr. will be laid to rest in Beechwood Cemetery.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 1, 2020