Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
904 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
904 N Roxboro Street
Durham, NC
Leroy Williams Sr.


1943 - 2019
Leroy Williams Sr. Obituary
Leroy Williams, Sr.

August 30, 1943 - December 25, 2019

Durham

Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mr. Leroy Williams, Sr., age 76, who passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

A celebration of Leroy's life will be held at Union Baptist Church, 904 N Roxboro Street, Durham, NC 27701 on Friday, January 3rd; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Life Celebration Service at 12:00 noon.

Mr. Leroy Williams, Sr. will be laid to rest in Beechwood Cemetery.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 1, 2020
