Lewis S. Emory



Creedmoor



Mr. Lewis Stevenson Emory, 90, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.



Mr. Emory was born on December 29, 1929 to Lonnie and Mary Lena Emory in Wake County, NC. Lewis was a member of Ellis Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from General Electric. He loved to fish and hunt. Lewis will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.



Mr. Emory was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Mary Lena Emory; brothers, Coy Emory, Claiborn Emory, William Henry Emory, George Emory; sister, sisters, Mary Lena Dickerson, Felsie Johnson, Alice Dement, and Emma Tingen. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Crabtree Emory; sons, Steve Emory of Wake Forest, NC, and Johnny Emory of Maryville, TN; daughters, Lou Ann Tillotson, Amy Cowen, and Gay McDonald; sister, Sally Harris; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.



A graveside service will be held at Ellis Chapel UMC Cemetery.



