Lewis S. Emory
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lewis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis S. Emory

Creedmoor

Mr. Lewis Stevenson Emory, 90, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020.

Mr. Emory was born on December 29, 1929 to Lonnie and Mary Lena Emory in Wake County, NC. Lewis was a member of Ellis Chapel United Methodist Church and retired from General Electric. He loved to fish and hunt. Lewis will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Mr. Emory was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Mary Lena Emory; brothers, Coy Emory, Claiborn Emory, William Henry Emory, George Emory; sister, sisters, Mary Lena Dickerson, Felsie Johnson, Alice Dement, and Emma Tingen. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Crabtree Emory; sons, Steve Emory of Wake Forest, NC, and Johnny Emory of Maryville, TN; daughters, Lou Ann Tillotson, Amy Cowen, and Gay McDonald; sister, Sally Harris; 9 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at Ellis Chapel UMC Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved