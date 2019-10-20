|
Lewis Steven Utley
May 6, 1944- October 19, 2019
Durham
Steve Utley, 75, went to be with the Lord on October 19. He joins his parents, Lewis and Ruth Utley and his sisters, Carolyn Baker and Shirley Hursey, who preceded him in death. Steve is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and Emily Utley, David and Cayce Utley, and seven grandchildren, Lauren, Ryan, Ashlyn, Henry, Eleanor, Justin, and Heaven. Steve loved music and deeply enjoyed sharing his gift of song with audiences young and old. He served in the Vietnam war as an Air Force Sergeant and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Military. Steve will be buried in Georgia near his family. Woodstock Funeral Home will be coordinating final services and burial.
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 20, 2019