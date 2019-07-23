Lila Whittington Carter



November 12, 1935 - July 19, 2019



Durham



Condolences are being expressed to the family of Mrs. Lila Whittington Carter, age 83, who passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Durham, NC.



Lila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Leland Carter; siblings David W. Whittington, Sharyn L. Whittington, and George L. Whittington. She is survived by her children Toi Y. Carter (Mike) of Bethesda, MD; Jonathan L. Carter of Java, VA, Wex (Wendell) Carter (Angel) of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren Julia Toman, MD, John Toman (Laura), and a great grandchild, Corvin Tobias Toman; siblings Willie (Bill) A. Whittington, Leona P. Whittington, Katherine V. Dubose (Robert), Leslie A. Whittington, and Keith A. Whittington (Emily); and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of Lila's life will be held at the Greater Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1102 Juniper Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701 on Thursday, July 25; Family Visitation at 11:00 a.m. and Homegoing Service at 12:00 noon. Interment at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC will be scheduled.



In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in memory of Lila W. Carter to Duke Homecare and Hospice (https://dhch.duhs.duke.edu/make-donation, or call 919-620-3853); and to Oak Grove Cemetery (PO Box 263, Black Mountain NC 28711), in support of its upkeep.



Published in HeraldSun on July 23, 2019