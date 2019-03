Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 12:30 PM - 1:00 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery Lilang Cheng

Mrs. Lilang Cheng, 89, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Pruitt Health Carolina Point in Durham. The dedicated, loving and compassionate staff provided exceptional care for her. The staff members' hard work, welcoming smiles, warm hugs, endearing greetings of "mama" made Carolina Point home sweet home for her! She loved everyone and was deeply grateful to all.



She was a devoted wife, a loving, nurturing, and caring mother. She was the epitome of strength in the face of adversity. In spite of financial hardship, she provided her children with private lessons for piano, guitar and peipa (Chinese instrument). Mrs. Cheng inspired her children with reverence for God, faith, love, hope and integrity.



She enjoyed playing the piano, cooking, sewing, knitting, and above all, gardening. Flowers blossomed and plants flourished in her home and garden. Mrs. Cheng was a vibrant cheerleader, encourager, and a blessing to all around her.



Surviving are her two daughters, Kar Lang Cheng, Christina Cheng both of Chapel Hill; son, Samuel Cheng of Toronto, Canada; and; six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Shi Leung Cheng; and son, Dr. Antony Cheng (deceased) of Atlanta, GA.



Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4th at Clements Funeral Service, 1105 Broad Street, Durham, NC 27705.A Graveside service will be follow at 2 p.m. in Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery officiated by Pastor Samuel Oo.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Chinese Christian Mission Church at 4528 Bennett Memorial Road, Durham, NC 27705.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 3, 2019