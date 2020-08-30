1/1
Lillian Currin
1929 - 2020
Lillian W. Currin

November 29, 1929 - June 26, 2020

Pinehurst, NC

Lillian Lee Willingham Currin, age 90, walked into the arms of Jesus, her Savior, in the early morning of June 26, 2020, in Pinehurst, North Carolina. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Currin Stanley (Tony) of Goldsboro, NC, daughter-in-law, Sandra Currin, of Lillington, NC, and sister-in-law Mary Willingham of Decatur, Georgia.

She is also survived by grandchildren, Julie Stanley Moesch, Scott Stanley, and David Currin, great-grandchildren Magdalene Grace and Henry Roycroft Moesch, and niece and nephews Anna Willingham Brittain, Field Willingham and Paul Edmund Willingham, III, and their families.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Randolph Currin, Sr., brother, Paul Edmund Willingham, daughter, Lelia Anne Currin, and most recently by son Henry Randolph Currin, Jr. on June 11, 2020.

Lillian was born November 29, 1929, in Ridgely, TN, to parents Paul Edmund and Carol Bird Willingham. She attended Duke University in Durham, NC, where she met her future husband on a fact-finding mission for her father, to observe a tobacco auction. Randolph was running the auction for his family's business, Roycroft-Currin Tobacco Warehouse. They were married 53 years, living in Durham for 37. She raised the children, and later managed the offices, employees, banking, and logistics at the warehouses where Randolph managed the sales, on the Flue-cured, Burley, and Maryland tobacco markets in Durham, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Maryland.

In 1986, they moved permanently to Rogersville, TN, consolidating into one full-scale operation there, serving farmers from planting to auction in his Grower's and Planter's warehouses. Lillian managed the office until their retirement. In 2002, Randolph passed away, and in 2003, Lillian moved back to North Carolina, settling in her newly-adopted home of Pinehurst. Lillian enjoyed traveling to new places, and learned foreign languages so she could converse on her trips. Beginning in 2010, her health kept her closer to home, but she remained involved with her children's and grandchildren's families, and with her Pinehurst friends. She was a true southern belle and socially active woman, and was deeply involved with her church, the First Baptist Church of Pinehurst, NC. Private burial was held at Maplewood Cemetery in Durham, NC.

If you wish to make a memorial donation, the family asks it be sent to First Baptist Church of Pinehurst in her honor.

Services were entrusted to Boles Funeral Home, Southern Pines, NC.

Published in Herald Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boles Funeral Home
35 Parker Lane
Pinehurst, NC 28374
(910) 235-0366
