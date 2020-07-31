Ms. Lillian Elizabeth Shade



July 6, 1939 - July 27, 2020



Durham



Ms. Lillian Elizabeth Shade, 81, died Monday, July 27, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. The service is limited to 30 attendees due to Covid 19. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Monday from 9:00 am - 11:30 am prior to the service. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.



