Lillian Elizabeth Shade
1939 - 2020
Ms. Lillian Elizabeth Shade

July 6, 1939 - July 27, 2020

Durham

Ms. Lillian Elizabeth Shade, 81, died Monday, July 27, 2020. Her funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. The service is limited to 30 attendees due to Covid 19. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Monday from 9:00 am - 11:30 am prior to the service. Masks are required for the viewing and the service.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:30 AM
Burthey Funeral Service
AUG
3
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
