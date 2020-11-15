Lillian "Grace" Stevens Moore
Durham
Lillian "Grace" Stevens Moore, 96, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at SECU Jim & Betsy Hospice Home. She was born in Durham to the late Sidney and Sudie Tilley Stevens. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moore was also predeceased by her husband, Claiborne Carr Moore.
Mrs. Moore was a member of Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church and was a retiree of Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company. She loved arts and crafts, planting flowers and gardening, and enjoyed cooking. She had a passion for taking care of her family.
Mrs. Moore is survived by her sons, Claiborne Carr Moore, Jr (Pam), Robert Wayne Moore; granddaughters, Lauren M. Moore, Lesley M. Moore; sisters, Marie Gambrell, Shirley Farnsworth (Richard); and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17 at Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings and social distancing are required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu-like symptoms to stay home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Durham County Community Living Programs where Grace's son Robert Moore currently resides: ATTN: Development P.O. Box 51159 Durham, NC 27717; or contributions may be made to Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church: 5731 N. Roxboro Rd., Durham, NC 27712.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
.