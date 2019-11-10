|
Dr. Lillis Flatman Altshuller
December 7th, 1927 - November 5th, 2019
Durham
Dr. Lillis Altshuller passed at The Forest at Duke November 5th with her children by her side George Altshuller and Sandy Hughes. She was 91 years old and a long time resident of The Forest at Duke (Durham, NC), previously of Chapel Hill. Dr. Altshuller was the Director of Pediatrics at Lincoln Community Health Center before her retirement in 1994. She was preceded by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Aubrey Paul Altshuller and daughter, Beth Kurtz.
Your memories are welcome at the obituaries section of walkersfuneralservice.com. Lillis' passing will be marked by a thank you celebration for staff that cared for her in her memory support neighborhood at The Forest at Duke near Valentine's Day 2020. Friends, co-workers, and others are welcome to attend the thank you celebration too...send your contact information to [email protected] . Details will be forwarded as they become available.
In lieu of flowers consider a donation to the non-profit Lincoln Community Health Center at lincolnchcf.org.
