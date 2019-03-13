Home

Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:45 PM - 1:45 PM
Northgate Chapel
3207 Duke Homestead Road
Durham, NC
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Northgate Chapel
3207 Duke Homestead Road
Durham, NC
Linda "Gayle" Amshay


1957 - 2019
Linda "Gayle" Amshay Obituary
Linda "Gayle" Amshay

Mebane

Linda "Gayle" Amshay, 61, was called home by her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 12th, 2019. Gayle was born on July 7th, 1957 in Durham, NC. She is survived by her husband, Don; daughter, Lara; mother, Mildred Doby; brother, Ronnie Doby and sister, Jackie Brady (Barry).

The funeral will be held at Northgate Chapel, 3207 Duke Homestead Road, Durham, NC 27705, on Friday, March 15th, 2019 at 2:00 PM with a visitation from 12:45 PM - 1:45 PM. The Amshay family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com - select obits.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 13, 2019
