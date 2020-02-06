Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269

Linda C. Tilley


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda C. Tilley Obituary
Linda Champion Tilley

Durham

Mrs. Linda Champion Tilley, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2020.

Mrs. Tilley was born on December 12, 1946 to Russell and Ruth Champion in Granville County, NC. She retired from IVAC Corporation as an assembler and inspector. Linda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.

Mrs. Tilley is preceded in death by her father, Russel Champion; husband, Harold D. Tilley; and brother, Jimmy Champion. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Goss Puryear of Roxboro, NC; daughters, Lindsay Guido of Charlotte, NC, and Kimmily Wheeler of Creedmoor, NC; sister, Virginia Ginny Bradshaw of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Allyson Culbreth, Mark Harmon, Travis Culbreth, and Dominic Quido; and great-grandchildren, Gauge Harmon and Maison Harmon.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family will receive friends at the home of Kimmily Wheeler.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hudson Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -