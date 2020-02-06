|
Linda Champion Tilley
Durham
Mrs. Linda Champion Tilley, 73, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2020.
Mrs. Tilley was born on December 12, 1946 to Russell and Ruth Champion in Granville County, NC. She retired from IVAC Corporation as an assembler and inspector. Linda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend.
Mrs. Tilley is preceded in death by her father, Russel Champion; husband, Harold D. Tilley; and brother, Jimmy Champion. She is survived by her mother, Ruth Goss Puryear of Roxboro, NC; daughters, Lindsay Guido of Charlotte, NC, and Kimmily Wheeler of Creedmoor, NC; sister, Virginia Ginny Bradshaw of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren, Allyson Culbreth, Mark Harmon, Travis Culbreth, and Dominic Quido; and great-grandchildren, Gauge Harmon and Maison Harmon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family will receive friends at the home of Kimmily Wheeler.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 6, 2020