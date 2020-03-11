|
Linda L. Davis
December 27, 1946 - March 8, 2020
Durham
Linda L. Davis, 73, passed away March 8, 2020.
Linda was born in Norfolk, Virginia to William F. and Carolina (Dill) Davis. She grew up and stayed in that area of Virginia for many years. While there, she was blessed with three children, Alan, Bruce, and Jarrod Givens. She moved to Durham several years ago, and married Charles K. Dill, Jr., They enjoyed 12 years of marriage, attending local events, staying involved in the community, and traveling.
Linda was known for always having a positive attitude, a smile and a great sense of humor. Throughout her life, she had a concern for those around her. she enjoyed needlework, reading, cooking and family events. Her love of reading was evidenced not only by books in he home, but also through her time volunteering and supporting the Friends of the Durham Library.
Left to cherish Linda's memory are her husband, Charlie; her children, Alan Givens (Susan) of Lincoln, NE, Bruce Givens (Silvi) of Regensburg, Germany and Jarrod Givens (Tiffany) of Goldsboro, NC; two stepchildren, Charles K. Dill, III of Yakima, WA, Bonnie Wiggin of Mount Prospect, IL; a grandson, Kyle Givens of Lincoln, NE two granddaughters, Megan and Mia Givens of Regensburg, Germany; and two grandchildren, Kelly Wiggin and Matthew Wiggen of Mount Prospect, IL.
A celebration of her life will be held in the Virginia mountains, as her ashes are spread in the area her parents first introduced her to. Memorials may be sent in lieu of flowers to Friends of the Durham Library.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 11, 2020