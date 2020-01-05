Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
Linda Fowler "Penny" Clark

Linda Fowler "Penny" Clark Obituary
Linda Fowler Clark "Penny"

Durham

Linda Fowler Clark "Penny", 73, died Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hock Family Pavilion. She was born in Rockingham Co., the daughter of the late Cecil Fowler and Alease Andrews Stephens. She retired from Duke Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Clark is survived by her husband of 52 years, John Allen Clark; sons, James A. Clark, II, Chris A. Clark; sisters, Geraldine Bivins and husband Sanda, Jackie Hicks and husband Bobby, Joyce Mitchell and husband Jim; grandchildren, John Childress and wife Carolyn, Justin Clark and wife Cassandra, Kaylee Ray and husband Justin, Josh Clark and wife Stephanie; and 8 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, January 7 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Duke Homecare & Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Dr., Ste 101, Durham, NC 27704.

The family wants to extend a special thank you to Duke Hospice and Linda May for their loving care during her last days.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 5, 2020
