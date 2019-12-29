|
|
Linda H. Bass
Durham
Linda H. Bass, 75, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Brookdale Assisted Living in Durham. She was born in Durham, to the late Frederick and Corinna Davis Hunt. In addition her parents, Ms. Bass was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Beaty L. Bass, Jr.
Ms. Bass was a life-long Durham resident. She was the nurse for Dr. Dewey Yarley until her retirement. Ms. Bass was a graduate of Watts School of Nursing.
Ms. Bass is survived by her daughter, Michele Harmon; son, Michael Whitfield; step-daughters, Sara Bass, Karen Parker; sisters, Judy Turner, Jean Chapin; grandchildren, Charlotte Whitfield, Chloe Whitfield, Davis Whitfield, Hannah Harmon, Miah Harmon; and step-grandsons, Ryan, Swainey, Cameron Swainey.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 30th at Pleasant Green United Methodist Church with Chaplain Melissa Fretwell officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Meals on Wheels of Durham: 2522 Ross Rd., Durham, NC 27703.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 29, 2019