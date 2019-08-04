|
Linda Kay King
Durham
Linda Kay King, 68, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Carver Living Center in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late Leroy and Ruby McLamb King.
Ms. King was a sales associate at Belk Leggett, and Sears Department stores.
Ms. King is survived by her brothers, Jerry King (Laura), Steve King (Diann). Linda loved her pet cats. She was skilled at growing African violets. Christmas was her favorite time of year because she enjoyed selecting and giving gifts to others.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Marc Francis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 4, 2019