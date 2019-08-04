Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC
View Map

Linda Kay King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Kay King Obituary
Linda Kay King

Durham

Linda Kay King, 68, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Carver Living Center in Durham. She was born in Durham to the late Leroy and Ruby McLamb King.

Ms. King was a sales associate at Belk Leggett, and Sears Department stores.

Ms. King is survived by her brothers, Jerry King (Laura), Steve King (Diann). Linda loved her pet cats. She was skilled at growing African violets. Christmas was her favorite time of year because she enjoyed selecting and giving gifts to others.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Pastor Marc Francis officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now