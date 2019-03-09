Services Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory 1113 W. Main St Durham , NC 27701 (919) 688-6387 Linda Lee Jennings

Obituary Condolences Flowers Linda Lee Jennings



October 16, 1931 - March 7, 2019



Durham



Linda Lee Jennings, age 87, died at the Forest at Duke on March 7, 2019. She was born in Morris, IL on October 16, 1931 to the late John and Blossom Sheffield.



Linda graduated from Thorton Fractional High School in Chicago, IL in 1949. In 1951, she graduated from the nursing school at Passavant Memorial Hospital of the Northwestern University Medical Center and married her husband, Robert B. Jennings, MD. She was an active member of the Campus Clubs of Duke University and at the Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago, IL. Also, she was an active member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Durham, NC as well as St. Augustine's Episcopal Church, Wilmette, Illinois.



She lived in Wilmette, IL from 1953 to 1975 and then moved to Durham, NC where her husband became Chairman of the Department of Pathology of Duke University Medical Center.



She was an officer of the Medical Faculty Wives Organizations of both Northwestern and Duke University Health Centers. In addition, she served as an officer of the Hope Valley Garden Club and was a member of the Hope Valley Country Club. She served for many years on the altar guilds of St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in Wilmette, IL, and St. Philip's Episcopal Church in Durham, NC.



She worked at the Nearly New Shoppe of the Duke University Medical Center every Friday for 40 years. She enjoyed taking vacations at the family farm on the Virginia side of the Chesapeake Bay. Her favorite time on vacation was in England in 1961, where she spent a year with her family while her husband was on sabbatical leave. She was known to be a loving wife and mother.



Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Jennings; sons, John Burgess Jennings (Margarita) and James Robert Jennings (Mary); daughters, Carol Lynn Bruch, Mary Gail Riemen (Martin) and Anne Elizabeth McCormick (Robert) and 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Jay Sheffield.



A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Durham, NC at 10:00 AM with a visitation to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Duke University School of Medicine, Department of Pathology, Attn: Amy Orange, DUMC 3712, Durham, NC 27710 or St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 403 E. Main St., Durham, NC 27701.



The Jennings family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 9, 2019