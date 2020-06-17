Linda Lee Tate-Suiter
1947 - 2020
Mrs. Linda Lee Tate-Suiter

June 6, 1947 - June 10, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Linda Tate-Suiter, 72, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Her graveside service for family only is on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC Hwy 55. There is a public viewing at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 1:00pm-6:00pm. She is survived by her husband, Nathaniel T. Suiter, Sr; son, Nathaniel T. Suiter, Jr.; sister, Charlotte Ann Ferebee; brothers, William J. Tate, Vernell Alston, Clark G. Tate, and Roderick Tate, and granddaughter, Karmen Alston. Masks are required for the funeral and the viewing.

Published in Herald Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
