Linda Marie Davis Leak
November 19, 1957 - May 10, 2020
Durham
The passing of Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak, age 62, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, is being announced by her loving husband Mr. Harry Leak.
Viewing for Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC-55, Durham, North Carolina 27713.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
November 19, 1957 - May 10, 2020
Durham
The passing of Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak, age 62, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, is being announced by her loving husband Mr. Harry Leak.
Viewing for Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC-55, Durham, North Carolina 27713.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on May 14, 2020.