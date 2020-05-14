Linda Marie (Davis) Leak
1957 - 2020
Linda Marie Davis Leak

November 19, 1957 - May 10, 2020

Durham

The passing of Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak, age 62, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, is being announced by her loving husband Mr. Harry Leak.

Viewing for Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.

A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC-55, Durham, North Carolina 27713.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com

Published in Herald Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
MAY
15
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Glennview Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
