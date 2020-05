Linda Marie Davis LeakNovember 19, 1957 - May 10, 2020DurhamThe passing of Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak, age 62, on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Duke Raleigh Hospital, is being announced by her loving husband Mr. Harry Leak.Viewing for Mrs. Linda Marie Davis Leak will take place on Thursday, May 14, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen Street, Durham, North Carolina 27701.A graveside service has been scheduled for Friday, May 15, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Glennview Memorial Park, 2515 NC-55, Durham, North Carolina 27713.Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com