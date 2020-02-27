|
Linda Murphy
November 8, 1946 - February 19, 2020
Butner
Linda Becker Murphy, age 73, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC at 1:00 pm.
Linda leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Melvin Murphy, Jr. (Lavette) and Chris Murphy; two sisters, Jan Struble (Ed) and Joy Dicus (Jerry); two brothers, Steve Becker (Halley) and Ronny Becker; three grandchildren, Trey Christian and Chrishiya; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to: Families Moving Forward, 300 N Queen St, Durham, NC 27701 or Compass Center For Women and Children,210 Henderson St, Chapel Hill ,NC.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2020