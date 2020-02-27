Home

Beach Rivers Funeral Home
310 E. Grice Street
Elizabeth City, NC 27909
(252) 338-5065
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Calvary United Methodist Church,
304 East Trinity Avenue
Durham, NC
Linda Murphy

Linda Murphy Obituary
Linda Murphy

November 8, 1946 - February 19, 2020

Butner

Linda Becker Murphy, age 73, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 304 East Trinity Avenue, Durham, NC at 1:00 pm.

Linda leaves to cherish her memories: two sons, Melvin Murphy, Jr. (Lavette) and Chris Murphy; two sisters, Jan Struble (Ed) and Joy Dicus (Jerry); two brothers, Steve Becker (Halley) and Ronny Becker; three grandchildren, Trey Christian and Chrishiya; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers the family asks donations to be made to: Families Moving Forward, 300 N Queen St, Durham, NC 27701 or Compass Center For Women and Children,210 Henderson St, Chapel Hill ,NC.

You may sign the online guestbook at www.beachrivers.com. Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Murphy Family
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 27, 2020
