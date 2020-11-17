Linda Gayle Gray Prelozny
July 21, 1946- November 15, 2020
Timberlake
Linda Gayle Gray Prelozny, 74, of Timberlake, died Sunday, November 15, 2020. Born in Laurens County, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Clifford Gray and Gussie Mae Hughes Gray. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Peter Allien Prelozny and her brother, John L. Gray. Mrs. Prelozny retired from Glasco Pharmaceuticals. She enjoyed gardening and crafting.
Surviving are her children: Anthony R. Prelozny of Franklinton and Lisa Prelozny Carver and husband, Bernie of Roxboro; sister, Dorthy Gray Barnes (George) of Henderson; sister-in-law, Rose Fischer of Mercer, ND; granddaughter, Payton Carver; two nieces and one nephew.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so from 12-5 PM Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Brooks & White Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be held 2 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Person Memorial Cemetery with the Rev. Ben Francis officiating.
Memorials may be made to AuthoraCare Collective Burlington Office, 914 Chapel Hill Road, Burlington, NC 27215.
