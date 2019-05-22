Services Walker's Funeral Home 120 W Franklin St Chapel Hill , NC 27516 (919) 942-3861 Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Chapel Hill Bible Church 260 Erwin Road Chapel Hill , NC View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Chapel Hill Bible Church 260 Erwin Road Chapel Hill , NC View Map Lindy Pendergrass

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Albert "Lindy" Pendergrass



May 13, 1934 - May 19, 2019



Chapel Hill



Albert Lindy Pendergrass of Chapel Hill NC died at Duke University Hospital, surrounded by his family and close friends on May19th, 2019 at the age of 85 years old.



Lindy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Sue Copeland Pendergrass, his two children Kemp Battle Pendergrass, Raleigh, Kitza Pendergrass Williams, husband Mark and grandson Carver.



Lindy was the oldest of eight children born to the late Albert Luther Pendergrass and Ruth Mae Bowden Pendergrass. He is survived by brothers Ronnie Pendergrass (Angela) of Elon, Harold Pendergrass of Swansboro, Donnie Pendergrass (Connie) of Carrboro, Sister Jane Pendergrass of Mebane and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his two sisters Carolyn Pendergrass Terrell (Bill) of Silk Hope, Catherine Pendergrass of Mebane and infant brother.



Lindy was known for his tenacious work ethic and for his uncompromising love for his family, profession, friends and the community of Orange County.



These characteristics began at a very young age as he began working to help support his family during very tough times in the 1940s for various businesses throughout Chapel Hill and Carrboro. This is where he developed his reputation in the community by both town and gown.



After service in the Marine Corp he began his career with the Chapel Hill Police Department led by the late Chief W.T. Sloan. Chief Sloan was very impressed by his reputation and tenacious work ethic and hired him in late 1956, this is where his law enforcement foundation began.



Many times he said he was so grateful to have been influenced and led by great law enforcement minds such as Chief W. T. Sloan, Chief William Blake, Chief Herman Stone, and Major Coy Durham.



As a young officer he realized the need to continue education within his field. He is a graduate of many national and state law enforcement academies such the Bureau of Narcotic and Dangerous Drugs, now known as the DEA and the FBI Academy.



His career began as a patrol officer, walking the streets of Chapel Hill continuing to form relationships with community business owners and citizens. He was promoted to the Detective Division excelling to the rank of Major. In 1982 he decided to pursue his life long dream of becoming the Sheriff of Orange County. He was elected and was grateful to the citizens of Orange County for giving him their trust.



He was commended often how he, Major Don Truelove and his new command staff transitioned the existing Sheriffs Department in 1982, into a modern state of the art department which continued to grow and modernize throughout his tenure.



He realized the need to continue the education of the Department beyond basic law Enforcement Training, which meant sending many deputies to law enforcement academies just as he was fortunate to have attended.



Lindy built many trusted relationships with judges, attorneys, prosecutors and sheriffs across the state. He became the President of the NC sheriff's Association and President of the NC Training and Standards Commission. He was also granted the prestigious Order of the Long



Leaf Pine in 2014 by Governor Beverly Perdue.



The family would like to acknowledge Duke University Hospital for their care and compassion shown to Lindy and extended to his family during his illness. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in the name of Lindy Pendergrass to or the Lindy Pendergrass Scholarship fund: Sheriff's Office Citizens Organization (SOCO) 106 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, NC 27278 Attn: Carolyn Cates.



Funeral Services will be held Thursday May 23, 2019 at Chapel Hill Bible Church, 260 Erwin Road Chapel Hill NC 27514. The family will receive visitors at 11:00am with the service to follow at 12:00pm. Burial will be following the service at Westwood Cemetery in Carrboro.



Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill has been entrusted to care for the Pendergrass family. Published in HeraldSun on May 22, 2019