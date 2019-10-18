|
|
Lloyd Leroy Hogan
January 23, 1923 - October 14, 2019
Durham
Lloyd Leroy Hogan passed away peacefully at 1:32PM at the VA Hospice in Durham on October 14, 2019, three months shy of his 97th birthday. He was born in the town of La Boca in the Republic of Panama on January 23, 1923.
Lloyd is predeceased by Elsie Hogan who was his loving wife of 40 years.
He is survived by his second wife, Minnie B. Clark and lovingly remembered by two surviving brothers: Guy Hogan of North Carolina, Roy Hogan of California; two sons: Milo Hogan, Diallo Hogan; six daughters: Indira Hogan, Pauli Hogan, Bena Abdullah, Kamala Hogan, Vijaya Hogan, Shiva Cragwell; eighteen (18) grandchildren and thirty-eight (38) great grandchildren.
Lloyd will be buried at Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury NC on October 18, 2019.
A Celebration of Lloyd's life will be scheduled in March 2020 at a location to be announced.
Condolences for the family may be offered at Scarborough and Hargett Celebration of Life Center:
https://www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com/obituaries/Lloyd-Hogan-2/
Published in HeraldSun on Oct. 18, 2019