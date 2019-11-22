Home

Lois Alberta Thompson Brunson

Mrs. Lois Alberta Thompson Brunson

April 20, 1924 - November 18, 2019

Durham

Mrs. Lois Brunson, 95, died Monday, November 18, 2019. She was married to the late Leslie Brunson. Lois graduated from NCCU and Durham Technical College. She is a retired First Presbyterian Church Daycare teacher. Her service will be held at 1pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 904 N. Roxboro St. Interment will follow in Beechwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 12pm-1pm. Mrs. Brunson is survived by her children: Patricia B. White, Ronnie Brunson(Jenette), Von Porche Brunson(Bernice), Jami B. Jones(Timmy) and Leslie Brunson Jr(Paula); sisters, Marie Allen, Ruth T. Jordan and Martha T. Harris; 10 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Her daughter Shelia B. Caldwell preceded her in death. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 22, 2019
