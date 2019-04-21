Services Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 (919) 596-8269 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hudson Funeral Services 211 S Miami Blvd Durham , NC 27703 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Ebenezer Baptist Church 1210 Pleasant Green Rd. Hillsborough , NC View Map Lola Jeanette Hill

Mrs. Lola Jeanette Hill, 80, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.



Mrs. Hill was born January 23, 1939 to Talmadge and Leo Mixon Kight in Toombs County, Georgia. Jeanette was from a very large and loving family for whom she loved to cook large meals. She enjoyed travel with the Golden Girls and other friends. Mrs. Hill and her husband established Don Hill's Lock and Gun Shop in 1964 from which she retired in 2004. Jeanette has been a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church for over 40 years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Jeanette was affectionately known as Polar Bear and Blondie.



Mrs. Hill is preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Leo Mixon Kight; stepmother, Dell Simpson Kight; husband, Donald Hill, Sr.; brothers, Vernon and Frank Kight; grandchildren, Bobby Maynard Clayton III, Jennifer Clayton, Amber Hill, and Ashley Hill.



Mrs. Hill is survived by her son, Donald Hill, Jr. (Karen) of Chapel Hill, NC; daughters, Teresa Hill (Kent Blossom) of Wilmington, NC, Judy Clayton (Bobby) of Orange County; brothers, Charles Kight (Deloris) of Fayetteville, NC, Hayward Kight (Barbara) of Kennesaw, GA; sister, Della Mae Richards of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Jean Howell (Matt) of Chapel Hill, NC, Courtney Clayton of Orange County, Graham Blossom of Wilmington, NC, Chelsea Hill of Chapel Hill, NC, and Claire Blossom of Wilmington, NC; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Howell and Samuel Howell; and survived by her caregiver, Christie Clayton.



A visitation will be held Sunday, April 21, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019 at Ebenezer Baptist Church at 1210 Pleasant Green Rd., Hillsborough, NC. Officiating will be Reverend Earl Echols and Reverend Jerry Hooper. Pallbearers will be Danny Hill, Graham Blossom, Matt Howell, Mike Kight, Bobby Clayton, Jr., Justin Hasty, Kent Blossom, and Chris Malugen. Burial to follow at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.



The family will be at the home of Donnie and Karen Hill.



