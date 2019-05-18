|
|
Mr. Lon C. McCormick
December 21, 1930 - May 15, 2019
Durham
Mr. Lon C. McCormick, 88, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. His memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. The family will receive friends at the chapel on Monday from 12:30pm-1:00pm prior to the service.
Mr. McCormick is survived by his children: K. Victor McCormick, Eddie C. McCormick, Carla R. McCormick, Karen Darling Edwards, Staccy M. Jones and Jean Hall. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun from May 18 to May 19, 2019