Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
Memorial service
Monday, May 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
Lon McCormick


1930 - 2019 Obituary
Lon McCormick Obituary
Mr. Lon C. McCormick

December 21, 1930 - May 15, 2019

Durham

Mr. Lon C. McCormick, 88, died Wednesday, May 15, 2019. His memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. The family will receive friends at the chapel on Monday from 12:30pm-1:00pm prior to the service.

Mr. McCormick is survived by his children: K. Victor McCormick, Eddie C. McCormick, Carla R. McCormick, Karen Darling Edwards, Staccy M. Jones and Jean Hall. Arrangements by Burthey Funeral Service
Published in HeraldSun from May 18 to May 19, 2019
