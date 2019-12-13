|
|
Lona Ruth Stone Kennedy
Durham
Lona Ruth Stone Kennedy, passed away on December, 11, 2019. A lifelong resident of Durham County, Lona Ruth was the daughter of the late Claude and Leah Stone of the Nelson Community. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Virginia Ward, Frances Cottingham and Ida Mae Colclough. Lona Ruth was married to the late J. Murrell Kennedy for 63 years and had 3 children, Ann, Linda (deceased in 1961), and Jim. She is survived by her daughter, Ann Riley and husband Bill; son, Jim Kennedy and wife Janice; grandchildren, David Roberts, Todd Roberts, Scott Roberts, Amanda Malone, Matt Kennedy; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Lona Ruth's greatest joy was her family. There was nothing she would not do for them. She was also a Good Samaritan to many around her, always happiest doing something for others. Her passion for duplicate bridge and the many friends she encountered playing were always greeted with a smile and kind words. Lona Ruth was one who would give away the shirt on her back and then a meal to go with it.
Lona Ruth was a member of Watts Street Baptist Church for 70 years, although not able to attend in recent years.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th in the Clements Funeral Chapel with Rev. Dorisanne Cooper officiating. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 13, 2019