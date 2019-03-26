Home

POWERED BY

Services
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC 27302
(919) 563-3561
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC 27302
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM
McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
1308 South Third Street
Mebane, NC 27302
View Map

Lonie A. Huff

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lonie A. Huff Obituary
Lonie Anderson Huff

Mebane

Lonie Anderson Huff, 78, of Mebane passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Alamance House. Lonie was born in Person County to Walter Richard and Nettie Hodges Anderson, both deceased. She was retired from Duke University Medical Center accounting department with 33 years of service. and was of the Methodist faith. Lonie graduated from Bethel Hill High School in Roxboro where she played basketball. Lonie loved to read, sew, and playing cards.

Lonie is survived by her daughter, Donna Johnson and her husband Mike of Mebane. Grandchildren, Katherine Wrenn and her husband Jeffrey, Caleb Williams and Stewart Johnson. Great Grandson Jeffrey Wrenn, Jr. Sister, Delois Fesperman and her husband William.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Williams. Brother, Norman Anderson, and her husband Edward Burns.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the McClure Funeral Home Chapel in Mebane. Officiating will be her son in law Mike Johnson. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM prior to the service. Other times the family will be the residence.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McClure Funeral Service - Mebane
Download Now