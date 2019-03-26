Lonie Anderson Huff



Mebane



Lonie Anderson Huff, 78, of Mebane passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Alamance House. Lonie was born in Person County to Walter Richard and Nettie Hodges Anderson, both deceased. She was retired from Duke University Medical Center accounting department with 33 years of service. and was of the Methodist faith. Lonie graduated from Bethel Hill High School in Roxboro where she played basketball. Lonie loved to read, sew, and playing cards.



Lonie is survived by her daughter, Donna Johnson and her husband Mike of Mebane. Grandchildren, Katherine Wrenn and her husband Jeffrey, Caleb Williams and Stewart Johnson. Great Grandson Jeffrey Wrenn, Jr. Sister, Delois Fesperman and her husband William.



Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Williams. Brother, Norman Anderson, and her husband Edward Burns.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 6:00 PM in the McClure Funeral Home Chapel in Mebane. Officiating will be her son in law Mike Johnson. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM prior to the service. Other times the family will be the residence.



Online condolences may be sent at www.mcclurefuneralservice.net Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary