Lonnie Torain
Durham
Lonnie Torain, 77, died March 17, 2020 after a long illness. He was the son of the late Dawsie and Bessie Latta Torain.
Lonnie joined Mt. Zion AME Church at an early age and in 1986 he moved to Durham and married Carolyn Beasley Ford and was one of the founding members of New Jerusalem Freewill Baptist Church, Durham, NC. He later joined Bell Yeager Church and was a faithful member until his health declined.
He worked for Burlington Industries for 25 years, Advance Auto Parts for 16 years and was the owner of LTB Cleaning Service for 8 years.
Private graveside service will be held Friday. Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Survivors are wife, Carolyn B. Torain; children, Pricilla T. Morrow (Rev. Thane), Angela T. Jeffers (Nelson), Daniel W. Ford (Donna) and Vincent Ford; sisters, Annie Mae Torain, Vergie Watkins, and Lucille Morrow (Terence); brother, Walter Torain (Rosa) and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing Thursday from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM in Chavis-Parker Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020