Lorenza Edwards Sr.
June 3, 1943 - May 2, 2020
Durham
Private funeral service for Lorenza Edwards Sr. will be held at Noon Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service with COVID-19 restrictions (see obit of Lorenza Edwards Sr. on website www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com.
Viewing, Noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.
Published in Herald Sun on May 10, 2020.