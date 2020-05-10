Lorenza Edwards
1943 - 2020
Lorenza Edwards Sr.

June 3, 1943 - May 2, 2020

Durham

Private funeral service for Lorenza Edwards Sr. will be held at Noon Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation 30 minutes prior to service with COVID-19 restrictions (see obit of Lorenza Edwards Sr. on website www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com.

Viewing, Noon to 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor.

Published in Herald Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Viewing
12:00 - 4:30 PM
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
MAY
12
Visitation
11:30 AM
MAY
12
Funeral service
12:00 AM
First Calvary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
