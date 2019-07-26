Home

Loretta Wrightenberry

Loretta Wrightenberry Obituary
Loretta Wrightenberry

July 9, 1936 - July 21, 2019

Durham

Loretta Wrightenberry, beloved mother of Jerry and Del, grandmother of six grandchildren and great-grandmother of five great-grandchildren will be honored at graveside services, Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Pine Hill Cemetery, South Main Street, 333 East Summit Ave, Burlington, NC.

Celebrating her life with her family afterwards at Mountain View Farm, 111 Harris Mill Road, Rougemont, NC 27575 with a catered dinner from the Homestead.

All family and friends are invited to attend both the graveside service and the celebration dinner to share stories of Loretta's wonderful life. We are looking forward to seeing everyone.

Our love and friendship, the Wrightenberry Family.

Online condolences may be made at www.richandthompson.com
Published in HeraldSun on July 26, 2019
