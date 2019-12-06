Home

Lou Ellen Rogers Page


1928 - 2019
Lou Ellen Rogers Page Obituary
Lou Ellen Rogers Page

January 27, 1928 - December 5, 2019

Roxboro

Lou Ellen Rogers Page, 91, of Roxboro, died Thursday, December 5, 2019. Born in Person County, Mrs. Page was the daughter of the late Walter and Nannie Lou Malone Rogers and wife of the late Clifford Gray Hughes and William Ira Page. Mrs. Page was a former bank teller at CCB and later retired from Spears Law Firm as a legal assistant. She was a longtime member of Temple Baptist Church.

Mrs. Page is survived by her children, Ellen Gray Hughes, of Durham, David Clark Hughes and wife Melissa, of San Antonio, TX, Leigh Hughes Smith and Kimberly Luann Hughes, both of Durham; four grandchildren, Jacob Smith (Marissa), Gray Hughes, Anna Hughes and Chelsea Sturdivent; three great-grandchildren, Tristan Smith, Gabriel Smith and Mya Sturdivent.

Memorial services will be held in early January at Antioch Baptist Church by the Dr. M. David Chambers. Family and friends will be notified once arrangements are finalized.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 6, 2019
