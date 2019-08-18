Home

Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Clements Funeral Chapel
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC
View Map

Louis T. Bello

Louis T. Bello Obituary
Louis T. Bello

Hillsborough

Louis T. Bello, 88, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Mebane Ridge Assisted Living. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Michael and Grace Iacangelo Bello. In addition to her parents, Mr. Bello was also predeceased by his wife of 33 years, Dorothy Emanuele Bello; his brother Joseph Bello.

Mr. Bello was a retired Pressman employed with Newsday in Melville ,NY. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Mr. Bello is survived by his daughters, Maria Hardin (Lane), Rosemarie Stone (Stephen); son, Louis J. Bello (Michelle); and grandchildren, Kyle Bello (Samantha), Stephanie Miller (Preston), Sara Hergert (Eirik), John Stone, Christina Bello, Alyson Stone, Grace Bello, Hope Bello, Faith Hardin, Melissa Bello.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 24th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Hillsborough with Pastor Earl Echols officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will be held at Salisbury National Cemetery on Friday September 27th.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 18, 2019
