Louise "Wink" Davis
1937 - 2020
Louise "Wink" Davis

November 28, 1937 - July 25, 2020

Durham

Louise "Wink" Davis, 82, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. A native of Robeson County, NC, Louise was the daughter of the late Thelma Floyd.Viewing will be held from 10:30am – 11:30am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 NC Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713. A private family funeral service will follow. Interment Glennview Memorial Cemetery, 2515 NC Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713. Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. www.hollowaymemorial.com.

Published in Herald Sun from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Viewing
10:30 - 11:30 AM
Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
