Louise "Wink" Davis
November 28, 1937 - July 25, 2020
Durham
Louise "Wink" Davis, 82, died peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. A native of Robeson County, NC, Louise was the daughter of the late Thelma Floyd.Viewing will be held from 10:30am – 11:30am on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 2608 NC Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713. A private family funeral service will follow. Interment Glennview Memorial Cemetery, 2515 NC Highway 55, Durham, NC 27713. Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. www.hollowaymemorial.com
.