Louise Frate
September 14, 1929 - November 28, 2020
Durham , North Carolina -
Louise B. Frate, age 91, died Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Duke Regional Hospital. Louise was born on September 14, 1929 to the late Michael Rossi and Anna Conti Rossi.
Louise never met a stranger. She was a generous, loving, and giving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Louise was known by everyone for her smiles and hugs. She was loved by every person she met, and she will be sorely missed.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Frate and son, Phillip Frate.
Louise is survived by her son, Michael Frate and wife, Susan of Durham; her daughters, Christine Hester and husband, James of Garner and Mary Latta and husband, William of Rougemont; her grandchildren, Diana Curtis, Ben Curtis, Anna Frate and Lindsie Latta; and her great-grandchild Hunter Tingen.
Graveside services will be private at Brier Creek Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are appreciated or memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus, 1001 Mason Road, Durham, NC 27712.
The Frate family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service. Online condolences www.hallwynne.com
