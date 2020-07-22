Louise Tillman Overton
July 8, 1934 - July 19, 2020
Burlington
Louise Tillman Overton, 85, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning with her family around her side. Graveside service 11 am, Thursday, Gethsemane Memorial Gardens. Visitation 1-3, Wednesday, Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, 211 W. Third St., Wendell. She will lie-in-state from 3-5 Wednesday following the visitation. Full obituary at www.stricklandfuneral.com
funeral available on Friday at www.facebook.com/stricklandfuneral