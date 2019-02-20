Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 (919) 286-1224 Visitation 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Funeral service 2:30 PM Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street Durham , NC 27705-3509 View Map Louise T. Powell

Louise Terrell Powell, 93, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. She was born in Guilford County on July 29, 1925 to the late Estelle Bunting Terrell and Ralph Otis Terrell. In addition to her parents, Ms. Powell is predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Kessler Kinchen Powell, and siblings Clarence Otis Terrell, Betty Honrine Molko, and Marvin Eugene Terrell.



She is survived by her children, Rhonda Estok (Ted Holloman), David W. Powell (Sandy), and Kessler K. Powell, Jr. (Denise); six grandchildren, Jennifer Healey (Sean), Derek Revels (Elizabeth), Joey Powell (Brittany), Matthew Powell (Grace), Jason Powell, and Morgan Powell; great-grandchildren, Willa Healey, Hagen Healey, Ashlyn Poplin-Revels, Emma Poplin-Revels, Lillyan Powell, Sydney Powell, Gavin Powell, Annika Powell and Keyland Powell, as well as many loving and caring nieces and nephews.



Louise worked at Duke Medical Center for 26 years as the Administrative Secretary and timekeeper for the Operating Room. After her retirement in 1989, she and Kessler enjoyed spending time at the Family Beach Cottage at Surf City, NC, a place she loved dearly. Her happiest moments in life were when she was surrounded by her family. She was an amazing cook and always looked forward to cooking and baking for Sunday dinners, family get-togethers, birthdays and holiday celebrations.



She was a member of Dayspring Fellowship Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, participating in worship services, bible study and prayer groups. Her friends and especially her church friends were an important part of her life.



The family will receive friends from 1:30pm – 2:30pm on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service will follow at 2:30pm in the Clements Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mac Bare officiating. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery.



Flowers are appreciated, or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dayspring Fellowship Church 922 Ninth Street Durham, NC 27705, phone number, (919) 286-3135, or the Alzheimer's Foundation, 3739 National Drive, Suite 110, Raleigh, NC 27612.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.