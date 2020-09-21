1/1
Luann Coté
1935 - 2020
Luann Marie Coté

November 20, 1935 - September 16, 2020

Durham

Luann Marie Coté, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 surrounded by family at home in Durham, North Carolina. She was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother.

Luann was born on November 20, 1935 in Braintree, Massachusetts to Alfred and Lillian Moitozo. She was a registered nurse and attended Simmons College and Peter Bent Brigham School of Nursing in Boston, Massachusetts. She met the love of her life, Eugene, a fellow Boston collegiate, who was a student at Wentworth Institute School of Engineering. They were married in 1957 and were blessed with a family of six girls.

Luann poured her heart and soul into her family and put her own needs aside to provide for her girls. She modeled characteristics of integrity, hard work and passion while continually encouraging her daughters to feel empowered.

Luann was an invaluable partner to her husband of 63 years. She worked late and weekend shifts at the hospital to help ease financial stressors. She supported Eugene in passing on his gymnastics talent to his daughters and other young women in the community at a time when athletic options for women were few. She helped him start the Gym Gems School of Gymnastics in Swansea, Massachusetts. Together they greatly impacted the lives of many aspiring gymnasts. Luann was on the sidelines, backstage, front and center at home and in the gym – wherever she was needed. Later she began a successful second career in real estate.

Luann had many hobbies and interests. She was a passionate golfer and played competitively in Massachusetts as a member of the Fall River Country Club and in North Carolina as a member of the Umstead Pines Golf Club. She enjoyed bridge, sewing, cribbage and jigsaw puzzles. Luann cherished her many friends in both Massachusetts and North Carolina.

Luann is survived by her husband, Eugene Coté of Durham, NC; brother, Richard Moitoza of Englewood, Fla and Wickford, R.I.; daughter, Kathleen Coté Snyder and husband, Geoffrey Snyder; daughter, Debra Murray and husband, Greg Murray; daughter, Judith Coté; daughter, Nancy Kane and husband, Chris Kane; daughter, Jane Coté-Cook and husband, Chris Cook; daughter, Lynne Coté Meredith and husband, Robby Meredith; Nineteen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Luann's honor; www.alz.org.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3-5 PM at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service Chapel, 1113 West Main St. Durham, NC. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1001 Mason Road, Durham, NC with burial to follow at their cemetery. Guests are required to wear face coverings for the duration of the services at Hall-Wynne and St. Matthew. The funeral mass will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend. Please view Luann's obituary on Hall-Wynne's website for the link.

The Coté family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com; select obits.

Published in Herald Sun on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
SEP
24
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
