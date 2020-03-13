|
|
Lucille Berry Whitt
July 4, 1916 - March 12, 2020
Roxboro
Lucille Berry Whitt, 103, of Roxboro, departed this life for her Heavenly home on March 12, 2020.
Mrs. Whitt was born on July 4, 1916, in Person County to the late Willie A. Berry Sr. and Fannie Hall Berry and was married for 54 ½ years to the late Landon Gray Whitt, Sr. She grew up attending Berry's Grove Baptist Church and was a 1935 graduate of Hurdle Mills High School. Mrs. Whitt was a member of New Brook United Methodist Church (formerly Brooksdale UMC which she joined in 1950) and for many years she was a Sunday School teacher, member of the choir, the United Methodist Women and served on various committees. She was a charter member and regular attendee of Roxboro Christian Women's Club. Her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and life lived based on the Bible was an inspiration to all. Mrs. Whitt's heart for those in need and her generosity benefited lives locally and worldwide.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Whitt was preceded in death by eight siblings, Clyde Berry, Mabel B. Harris, Bettie B. Harris, Lula Berry, Banks Berry, Lambert Berry, Fannie B. Long, and Willie A. Berry, Jr.
Surviving are son Landon G. Whitt, Jr. and wife Shirley of Hillsborough, daughters, Mary Lee Whitt and Sandra Whitt Hastings and husband Jack of Roxboro; five grandchildren, Susan Whitt of Gaithersburg, MD, Peggy Whitt Buck and husband David of Williamsburg, VA, David L. Whitt of Raleigh, Todd Bowes and fiancee Kim Lhuillier of Raleigh, and Greg Bowes and wife Heather of Burlington; two great-grandchildren, Grayson Bowes and Grant Bowes of Burlington; sister Gertrude Stanfield of Danville VA; two step-grandchildren Karen H. Clayton and Kelley H. Denny and six step-great-grandchildren Victoria, Logan, and Allie Clayton; Grace, Ryan, and Caroline Denny; and many beloved nieces and nephews in the Berry and Whitt families.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at Brooks & White Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at New Brook United Methodist Church with Rev. Alfred Snipes and Rev. Tim Bowes officiating. Pallbearers will be grandsons David L. Whitt, Todd Bowes, and Greg Bowes, and nephews Bill Berry, John Long, and Pete Whitt. Burial will follow in Person Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to My Life Matters, 80 Danwin Lane, Roxboro NC 27573.
Condolences may by sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 13, 2020