Lucille Glenn
Oxford
Lucille Glenn, 96, of Durham passed away Thursday, August 22 at Angelica House, Oxford. Born in Johnston County, Mrs. Glenn was the daughter of the late Joseph Carson Hockaday and Mary Etta Creech Hockaday. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Everett Glenn, and daughter, Jonnie Earp Stinson.
Mrs. Glenn was former seamstress and sheltered workshop supervisor. She appeared on the Peggy Mann show demonstrating upholstery. She was an avid genealogist and cataloged cemeteries in Durham with the late Doris "Tombstone" Tilley. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and working in her yard. She was a long-time member of Gorman Baptist Church where she taught the 2-year-old class for over 20 years.
Mrs. Glenn is survived by daughters, Linda Hooks and husband Bob and Sherry Young and husband Charlie; granddaughter, Anita Earp Robinson; brother, Charlie Hockaday; grandchildren, Robin Hooks, Mark Young, Bobby Glenn Hooks, Jeff Young and Kim Young; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted 11 am Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Glenn Family Cemetery, Joyner Rd. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:45 am on Saturday at Gorman Baptist Church Parlor.
Honorary pallbearers are: Wayne Glenn, David Glenn, Wade Tilley, Lester Hockaday, John Henry Glenn, Sr. and Buster Earp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Glenn Family Cemetery, c/o Linda Glenn, 2815 E. Geer St., Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 28, 2019